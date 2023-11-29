Menomonee Falls, WI Author Publishes Children's Book
November 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYour Body and How It Works, a new book by Adiah Balz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How familiar are you with your body and all the amazing things it can do? From your nose to your toes and all the parts in between, let's celebrate the similarities of every body-and the differences, too!
About the Author
Adiah Balz grew up in a town of only 1,500 people with a fairly large and close family, which inspired a love for children, and the desire to work with them blossomed. She was a babysitter for various families in town and even tutored young children after school.
Upon moving to Milwaukee, WI, for college, Balz realized there were so many more ways to help expand the common knowledge of the human body to children, by combining two of her passions-working with children and the medical field. She graduated from Marquette University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Sciences in May of 2021.
Balz spent the last year as a live-in nanny for a family with two children under two years old. She has since become an EMT and currently works in Milwaukee on night shift. She plans on going to graduate school in a few years to become a physician associate.
Your Body and How It Works is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7163-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/your-body-and-how-it-works/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/your-body-and-how-it-works/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
