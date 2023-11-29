Norwalk, CT Author Publishes Fiction Novel
November 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Train of Thought: Paradox, a new book by Richard Dardis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
While attempting to slowly unravel the 'Train of Thoughts' purpose and function Albert, Max, and Niels were forced to incorporate other scientists in order to continue the quest of uncovering it's true meaning and goal. Which takes us into the latter half of the 20th century and beyond with no definitive resolution. Carl Sagan, Stephen Hawking, and others help to continue the pursuit.
A blend of science fiction and historical fact, The Train of Thought weaves unique personalities together in a study of the global political and cultural atmosphere of our world through the last one hundred years and beyond and examines from a unique perspective the political strain particularly in the United States now based on the mistakes of the past.
About the Author
Richard Dardis would describe himself as somewhat of a loner. He has worked as a residential contractor for forty-five years. In his spare time, Dardis enjoys sports, mainly basketball, golf, and weight training; crosswords; and math puzzles and watching science and history shows.
Dardis has a stepson and two daughters and two grandchildren.
The Train of Thought: Paradox is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-350-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-train-of-thought-paradox/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-train-of-thought-paradox/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
