Eagle River, AK Author Publishes Poetry
November 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Seasons of Pain, a new book by Kamri Martin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Seasons of Pain is a three-seasoned poetry book about being hurt in life and being able to move on. Filled with profound metaphors and vividly descriptive scenarios, this collection of poetry relates to anyone who has experienced hurt at the hands of another. Applying three seasons to the grieving process, Kamri Martin's poetry will help readers to heal, know they are survivors, and feel less alone in their hurt.
About the Author
Kamri Martin is currently in school for a Masters degree, and she is working on a fiction novel. Martin loves to read, explore waterfalls, take her dogs on hikes, and hang out with her friends and family.
The Seasons of Pain is an 84-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-214-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-seasons-of-pain/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-seasons-of-pain/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us