St. Albans, VT Author Publishes Poetry
November 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsReject Me, Kindly: Poems on Feeling, Healing, and All the Rest, a new book by Ayva Dupont, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is a collection of heart-felt poetry by author Ayva Dupont. Here is a sample poem:
"nothing is wrong
i should bandage my feet
from the repetition
of tip-toe walking
never on eggshells
always razorblades
if i made myself small enough
maybe i would be too light
to obtain injury
but instead
i drip
drip
drip
blood
across the floor
mop it up with my feelings"
Reject Me, Kindly: Poems on Feeling, Healing, and All the Rest is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-155-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/reject-me-kindly-poems-on-feeling-healing-and-all-the-rest/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/reject-me-kindly-poems-on-feeling-healing-and-all-the-rest/
