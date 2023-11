St. Albans, VT Author Publishes Poetry

Reject Me, Kindly: Poems on Feeling, Healing, and All the Rest, a new book by Ayva Dupont, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.This book is a collection of heart-felt poetry by author Ayva Dupont. Here is a sample poem:"nothing is wrongi should bandage my feetfrom the repetitionof tip-toe walkingnever on eggshellsalways razorbladesif i made myself small enoughmaybe i would be too lightto obtain injurybut insteadi dripdripdripbloodacross the floormop it up with my feelings"Reject Me, Kindly: Poems on Feeling, Healing, and All the Rest is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-155-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/reject-me-kindly-poems-on-feeling-healing-and-all-the-rest/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/reject-me-kindly-poems-on-feeling-healing-and-all-the-rest/