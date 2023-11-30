Slidell, LA Author Publishes Self-Help Book
November 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Woman in the Middle: A Guide to a Woman's Treasure…. Her Mind, a new book by M.J. Rachal, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Woman in the Middle is the story of one man's journey searching for the "perfect" woman and all the experiences and lessons learned from different female encounters along the way. He discovers revelations of "the Why" that women choose the men that they want and ultimately end up with. Also revealed is an understanding of a woman's mentality towards men and how that helps or hinders the success of her relationship endgame.
The Woman in the Middle presents honesty and truth directly from real observations and dialogue from conversations with actual women. Declarations shared that men before could only receive in separate private discussions can now be presented and applied to their own thoughts and reasoning. This is the book that can either confirm a man's assumptions concerning why women think the way they do or can simply reconstruct the idea of what a woman's thoughts are entirely.
Full of first hand stories and circumstances that show women in a new and insightful light, The Woman in the Middle seeks to question the notion that women are from Venus and men are from Mars. Instead, we may all be a little closer than we appear to be.
About the Author
M.J. Rachal founded a local music magazine in 2014 and wrote music review blogs for local musicians and artists for a few years. He is a former Division 1 football player and interned at a radio station for a couple of years. Rachal created a life and relationship mini-podcast with his dad before writing this book. He plans on creating a multimedia company to give a voice to the voiceless.
The Woman in the Middle: A Guide to a Woman's Treasure…. Her Mind is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-121-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-woman-in-the-middle-a-guide-to-a-womans-treasure-her-mind/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-woman-in-the-middle-a-guide-to-a-womans-treasure-her-mind/
