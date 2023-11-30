Mesa, AZ Author Publishes Autobiography
November 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSinner, Sailor, Saint: The Autobiography of James B. Dreme, a new book by James B. Dreme, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
James B. Dreme shares his experiences both in the Navy and serving full-time for voluntary missions for the LDS church. With this knowledge and occurrences, Dreme has many skills and messages to share with others that he has learned in his journey!
About the Author
James B. Dreme spent four years as a sailor during the Vietnam War, then served two years doing voluntary missions for the LDS church. Graduating from Mesa Community College and Arizona State University, Dreme has a teaching degree and certificate. After teaching and working as a drilling reservist, he retired but continued tutoring before retiring completely.
Sinner, Sailor, Saint: The Autobiography of James B. Dreme is a 584-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-286-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sinner-sailor-saint-the-autobiography-of-james-b-dreme/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sinner-sailor-saint-the-autobiography-of-james-b-dreme/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us