Mansfield, TX Author Publishes Business Guide
November 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBusiness Guide to Understand Nigeria's Tax System, a new book by FCA Remi Oyekola, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Business Guide to Understand Nigeria's Tax System is a comprehensive exploration of taxation in Nigeria. The text includes details about the tax system, assessment of tax, collection of tax, and the tax resolution system for both individuals and corporate entities. Each of the text's seventeen chapters includes detailed subsections that are easy for the reader to follow. This book was written by Remi Oyekola, who has been practicing auditing, accounting, taxation, and general advisory for over thirty years.
About the Author
FCA Remi Oyekola is a chartered accountant and a forensic accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He graduated with both a bachelor degree and a master degree in accounting from the University of Lagos. He worked for several years at Ernst & Young in Nigeria before he resigned to set up his accounting firm in April 2002. The Firm, at present, has in its employment over thirty staff members, ten of which are qualified accountants. Remi is married to 'Nike Ejiwumi, his wife of nearly thirty years, and they have been blessed with three children who are all post-graduate students at different American universities.
Business Guide to Understand Nigeria's Tax System is a 588-page hardbound with a retail price of $137.00 (eBook $132.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-312-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/business-guide-to-understand-nigerias-tax-system-for-students-tax-practitioners-and-consultants-tertiary-institutions-chartered-accountants-lawyers-and-business-promoters/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/business-guide-to-understand-nigerias-tax-system-for-students-tax-practitioners-and-consultants-tertiary-institutions-chartered-accountants-lawyers-and-business-promoters/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
