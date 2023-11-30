Waco, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
November 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Little Pessimist, a new book by Quinn Adams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Johon is an anxious boy with a very negative attitude who gets nervous about everything! When Johon's friend calls him a pessimist, Johon is very upset. Johon turns to his mom for help, so that he can learn how not to be such a downer.
The Little Pessimist is a humorous story, perfect for children suffering from anxiety and similar issues, teaching them how to frame their thoughts in a more positive light.
About the Author
Quinn Adams is involved in her community by donating goods to local shelters and outreach programs. Her hobbies are horseback riding, writing, and reading, but Adams holds an exceptional interest in art–particularly, oil paintings.
Adams has a 22-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter.
The Little Pessimist is a 24-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-219-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-little-pessimist/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-little-pessimist/
