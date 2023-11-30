Steele, MO Author Publishes Religious Book
November 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Testimony of God's Guidance of My Life, a new book by Barbara McNear, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Bible tells us in the book of Proverbs 3:5-6 to trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths. After walking with God for some years and experiencing God's blessings in leading and guiding her from a young lady into an older woman, Barbara McNear felt that this book of her testimonies could be a blessing to others.
In The Testimony of God's Guidance of My Life, Barbara McNear shares her experiences of seeking God for a husband in the late 60s when the Vietnam War was being fought, and many of the young men her age were killed in the war. In spite of that, McNear still prayed to God for a husband. She wanted to know by revelation when she met her God-given husband, that he would be the one she should marry.
God has directed McNear as to which jobs to take over the years, and He will do the same for you. God is faithful and will guide you all the way.
About the Author
Barbara McNear was born and raised in West Hermondale, Missouri. She graduated from Washington High School in Caruthville, Missouri, and attended business school at O.I.C. Temple and Johnson Business Schools.
McNear has been married to her husband, Andrew, for over 50 years. She has served as a pastor's wife for some 42 years and counting, and has served in the church for the past 54 years, beginning as a kindergarten Sunday school teacher. McNear later served as President of the Women's Department, Secretary Program Coordinator & Church Mother, also Coordinator for Women of Excellence Conference, and Volunteer Chaplain Committee Member.
McNear presently serves as Prayer Coordinator for two teams, Pastor's Wife, and Bible Teacher.
The Testimony of God's Guidance of My Life is a 52-page hardbound with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-416-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-testimony-of-gods-guidance-of-my-life/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-testimony-of-gods-guidance-of-my-life/
Contact Information
Contact Us
