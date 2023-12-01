Wildwood, MO Author Publishes Memoir
December 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife is Short and is An Adventure: When Fate Knocks You Down, Look to God and Continue With Your Life: A Memoir, a new book by Tim V. McGuirk, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Life is Short and is an Adventure is a memoir of one man's dealings with changes, tragedies, and blisterings of life, more so than average. McGuirk goes through the highs of an adventurous childhood and meeting the woman he would marry to the exceptional lows of a terrible accident that leaves him scarred, followed by repeated and various health complications. Through it all though, he never gives up and always continues forward.
About the Author
Tim V. McGuirk's special interest is his continuing work in speech recognition computing, in which he has two degrees including a master's degree. It is his goal for speech technology to take over where crippled hands can no longer type.
Life is Short and is An Adventure: When Fate Knocks You Down, Look to God and Continue With Your Life: A Memoir is a 174-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-118-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/life-is-short-and-is-an-adventure-when-fate-knocks-you-down-look-to-god-and-continue-with-your-life-a-memoir/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/life-is-short-and-is-an-adventure-when-fate-knocks-you-down-look-to-god-and-continue-with-your-life-a-memoir/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
