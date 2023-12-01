Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Autobiography
December 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJoy, a new book by Joy Faith Ashley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From Chicago to the bright lights of Las Vegas, this memoir tells the tale of a woman who had a tough life but tried to make the most of it. Through the ups and downs her determination helped her pull through to the end.
Joy is a 360-page paperback with a retail price of $84.00 (eBook $79.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3109-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/joy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/joy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
