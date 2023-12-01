Franklin, OH Author Publishes Coming-Of-Age Novel
December 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSisterhood Eternal, a new book by Falia Koppe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's the first day of school-the first day of junior year, to be exact-and best friends Jade, Maddie, Hailey, and Grace know they have to make this one great.
Though each girl must deal with her own hardship-whether it be bad boyfriends or trouble at home-they know friendship can carry them through anything.
Enter Savannah Taylor, a beautiful and charming exchange student all the way from Australia. She is sweet, supportive, and understanding-everything Queen Bee Jade is not. She quickly finds her way into the girls' friend group, but is she bringing drama with her?
About the Author
Falia Koppe lives in Ohio with her husband. She is an avid pet lover and is passionate about animal rights.
Sisterhood Eternal is a 306-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-385-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sisterhood-eternal/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sisterhood-eternal/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
