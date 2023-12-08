Honeywick, Local Louisville, KY Website Design, Software Development, Marketing, Branding and Web Hosting Firm, Moves to 225 S 5th Street
December 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsHoneywick LLC has been providing exceptional website design, development, hosting, marketing, branding, and other creative services to small businesses, nonprofits, individuals, and organizations, from offices in downtown Louisville since 2012, first in the Nucleus Building, and later at Glassworks.
Honeywick's clients include the Kentucky Science Center, Weyland Ventures, Darnell "Superchef" Ferguson, The Mindfulness Center, Animal Care Society, Whiskey Thief Distilling Company, Neat Bourbon Bar & Bottle Shop, the Gaffney House, Scheller's Fitness & Cycling, Presentation Academy, Contemporary Galleries, and many more.
Honeywick's complete list of services includes:
Looking to accommodate rapid growth, the Honeywick team acquired 225 S 5th St, Suite 201, located directly across from Stock Yards Bank & Trust and Metro Hall. Positioned within walking distance of many businesses and restaurants, I-65, and the Ohio River, the historic, three story building was formerly Liberty National Bank & Trust Co. and is currently home to Green District Salads, who run their business on the first floor.
Regarding the move, Honeywick CEO Diane Watts-Roy states,
"While we've loved our years in the Nucleus building, and more recently at Glassworks, we were ready to have a place to call our own! Our team is thriving with more space and a convenient location right in the heart of the city. We're excited to welcome current and prospective clients to our new space, and thrilled to play a positive role in supporting the downtown Louisville community - a place we care deeply about."
Committed to the growth and vitality of downtown Louisville, Honeywick hopes to help promote collaboration, community, economic prosperity, and innovation in the city's urban core.
CONTACT
Honeywick welcomes any and all current and future clients to our new space. To set up a time, give us a call, send us an email, or submit a contact form.
Email: info@honeywick.com
Phone Number: 502-873-3866
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday: 8:30am-6pm, Saturday-Sunday: CLOSED
Address:
Honeywick
225 S 5th St, Suite 201
Louisville, KY 40202
Website | Contact Form | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter
Contact Information
Diane Watts-Roy
Honeywick
502-767-8006
Contact Us
Diane Watts-Roy
Honeywick
502-767-8006
Contact Us