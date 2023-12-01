Kansas City, KS Author Publishes Self-Help Book
December 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAm I Disciplined?, a new book by Evangelist Shonya Hattley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Am I Disciplined? Evangelist Shonya Hattley explores self-control and discipline. Her purpose in writing this text is to teach, encourage, and enlighten readers to understand the importance of self-control in all areas and walks of life. Hattley takes her readers on a spiritual journey to look into the eyes of God for his instruction and direction to teach us the benefits of having self-control.
About the Author
Evangelist Shonya Hattley was born in Kansas, where she also currently resides. Her love for God is the most important thing in her life. She has several hobbies that keep her motivated. These include reading, bowling, drawing, and cooking. She is a devoted Sunday school teacher in the Christian Education Department Holy Temple of Prayer of Jesus Christ of KCKS. Hattley is also a graduate of Western Baptist Bible College of KCMO with an associate's degree in Christian Education.
Am I Disciplined? is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-386-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/am-i-disciplined/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/am-i-disciplined/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us