Citrus Heights, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Caterpillar Who Couldn't Butterfly, a new book by Kristi Otero, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gloria, a caterpillar, can't turn into a butterfly. Everywhere she turns, all the other caterpillars transform into beautiful butterflies, leaving her alone as a caterpillar. With the support of her friends and family, she soon realizes she was beautiful the whole time. But will she get her wish to turn into a beautiful butterfly?
Those who read The Caterpillar Who Couldn't Butterfly will learn to appreciate all they have to be grateful for and will see their own value and beauty, rather than look too closely at their faults.
About the Author
Kristi Otero has a passion for entertaining others through creative stories, often with surprise endings. She started writing as a simple way to pass time but found she had a real knack for pulling the reader in to her story. After becoming a mother, she found herself drawn to children's needs. She found children need help learning self-esteem, kindness, and acceptance. Her book's messages benefit children and adults alike.
Otero wrote The Caterpillar Who Couldn't Butterfly shortly after the passing of her mother, Gloria. It is a tribute to her mom who spent her life looking for her wings.
Otero lives in California with her husband and two children. She treasures road trips with her family, enjoys reading good books, loves rock concerts, and never met an ice cream she didn't like.
The Caterpillar Who Couldn't Butterfly is a 22-page hardbound with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-450-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-caterpillar-who-couldnt-butterfly/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-caterpillar-who-couldnt-butterfly/
