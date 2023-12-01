Hillsborough County, Florida Author Publishes Suspense Novel
December 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAnna, a new book by Dawn Land, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Joshua finds Anna in the middle of the road on a dark and stormy night, she is badly beaten and remembers nothing about what happened to her or her life prior. As the years go by, Joshua and Anna work to piece together her traumatic past and find the men that hurt her. However, as the two get closer to the truth, danger surrounds them and the ones they love, and Anna's life is once on the line.
About the Author
Dawn Land lives in Florida with her husband of 43 years. Dawn was one of seven children born in Chicago, Illinois. She is the mother of 3 children and 8 grandchildren. Currently she resides in Plant City, Florida.
Anna is a 230-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-322-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/anna/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/anna/
