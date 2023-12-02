Middletown, CT Author Publishes Children's Book
December 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMr. Spotty Meets Darby, a new book by Margaret Durlach, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Miss Janet and Mr. Spotty are always eager for a new adventure. This time, they decide to spend time with friends in upstate New York. There, Mr. Spotty meets a new, big dog named Darby. While the humans have their version of fun, Mr. Spotty enjoys a relaxing weekend with them and Darby.
About the Author
Margaret Durlach is a retired marketing person turned writer. She has written jingles, poetry, and now short stories. She loves to make people smile and laugh. Durlach has written business plans and an article with a colleague that was translated into forty different languages. She has several degrees and loves to paint watercolors of landscapes and animals, as well as being a foodie and a voracious reader. Her favorite saying is from Reba McIntyre: "You need three things in life: a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone."
Mr. Spotty Meets Darby is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4311-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mr-spotty-meets-darby/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mr-spotty-meets-darby/
