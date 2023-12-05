Asset Management Group, Inc. Applauds LeGrand S. Redfield, Jr. for Achieving Accredited Behavioral Financial Professional Designation

Stamford, CT - Asset Management Group, Inc. proudly announces the achievement of LeGrand S. Redfield, Jr. CLU, ChFC, CFP, who has successfully obtained the Accredited Behavioral Finance ProfessionallSM (ABFP™) designation from the renowned College for Financial Planning.The ABFP™ program, an innovative curriculum offered by the College for Financial Planning, stands as a testament to Mr. Redfield's dedication to advancing his expertise in the financial advisory field. This distinguished program equips advisors with the tools and insights to elevate their emotional intelligence, refine client interactions, and enhance their financial planning acumen. By immersing himself in a comprehensive exploration of psychological underpinnings for economic behaviors and hands-on application of this knowledge, Mr. Redfield has set himself apart as a true leader in his field.Mr. Redfield's commitment to delivering exceptional value is demonstrated through his embrace of behavioral finance principles and emotional competence. Beyond the conventional realm of money management, he goes above and beyond to enrich the lives of his clients by assisting them in making informed, value-driven choices regarding their financial affairs. This holistic approach ensures that clients are empowered to make rational decisions that align with their aspirations.The program explores the field of behavioral finance: the study of psychological explanations for economic behavior exhibited by individuals, institutions, and nations. Behavioral science is an interdisciplinary body of knowledge with strong ties to the social sciences-psychology, sociology, anthropology, economics, and political science. The role of the scientific method in understanding and applying knowledge regarding topic areas provides the foundation for further exploration. The program is devoted to understanding the nature and role of psychological biases, heuristics, and emotions in influencing financial decision-making under uncertainty. Areas of decision-making behavior that are explored include economic theory, psychological perspectives, and applications to investments or lifetime retirement planning cash flows.Behavioral finance, a dynamic discipline stemming from traditional financial theory, acknowledges the profound impact of human emotions, biases, and cognitive deviations on decision-making. Recognizing the inherent complexity of real-world financial decisions, Mr. Redfield's journey towards the ABFP™ designation has equipped him with a profound understanding of these factors. Through a dedicated course of study, he has honed his ability to recognize not only his own human fallibilities but also those of his clients. This unique skill set empowers him to guide clients in identifying and managing irrational tendencies, thus facilitating wiser financial choices.As Asset Management Group, Inc. celebrates Mr. Redfield's accomplishment, we look forward to witnessing the continued impact of his enhanced skill set on the financial well-being of his valued clientele. His dedication to ongoing professional development exemplifies our company's commitment to providing exemplary financial guidance that is rooted in understanding, expertise, and a genuine desire to make a positive difference in the lives of those we serve.About Asset Management Group, Inc.: Asset Management Group, Inc. is a leading financial advisory firm dedicated to providing comprehensive wealth management solutions to individuals, families, and businesses. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to ongoing education, we strive to empower our clients to achieve their financial goals through sound strategies and personalized guidance.