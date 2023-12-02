Dallas, TX Author Publishes Literature Collection
December 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCollection of Thoughts: Volume 1, a new book by Wilbert E. August II, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This collection of poetry and short stories covers a wide variety of emotions that humans experience, the obstacles and miracles we all face. The message behind the story is that no one is alone when it comes to facing these emotions; we all have them, and these stories convey some stories that most people had to deal with (for example, loss of a loved one). Collection of Thoughts evokes strong emotions and memories that make readers reflect on life.
About the Author
Wilbert E. August II is a recent graduate from the University of Oklahoma majoring in Economics and minoring in English writing and Japanese. He is a classically trained pianist practicing this art for about 18 years. Other hobbies of his include cooking, writing, and reading Edgar Allen Poe. When it comes to writing, it is a way for August to express emotions that are hard for him to speak into words; through writing, August wishes to evoke the same emotions in his readers.
Collection of Thoughts: Volume 1 is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-243-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/collection-of-thoughts-volume-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/collection-of-thoughts-volume-1/
