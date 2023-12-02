Lakewood Ranch, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
December 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMillie Goes to the Big Island, a new book by Lorna Collins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Millie Goes to the Big Island is a story about children traveling in an airplane, boating, meeting, and seeing the world around them.
About the Author
Lorna Collins has recently retired from the dental field and has been interested in pursuing different hobbies. Moving from Michigan to Florida with her husband Pat of 31 years, they enjoy golf and the beautiful beaches. She has two children and now two grandchildren with one more on the way. With her first grandchild born, reading to her and traveling around the world inspired Lorna to write a children's book, and hopefully many more to share.
In Florida Lorna has joined the Lakewood Ranch Women's Club, which is a philanthropic group. She has traveled to all the Hawaiian Islands and has driven her travel trailer around the United States and Canada, seeing most of our beautiful National Parks.
Millie Goes to the Big Island is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardbound $33.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 9798889254980. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/millie-goes-to-the-big-island-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/millie-goes-to-the-big-island-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
