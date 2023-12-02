Asheville, NC Author Publishes Romance Novel
December 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Leading Man, a new book by Ron Caldwell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Brant Covington is coming out of a bad relationship and is a little gun shy about getting involved again. All of a sudden, his world gets turned upside down when he encounters his fantasy man, Noah. Then, out of nowhere, he meets John, who lives in a nice part of town and, as it turns out, is a movie star. Brant also rediscovers his hidden artistic talents. A painful turn of events concerning Brant's ex, Sam, leads Brant to "hide" at John's home, where the two gradually fall in love. There are a lot of Brants out there looking for their own Leading Man. Rest assured he's out there.
About the Author
Ron Caldwell was born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina where he attended UNC-Asheville, graduating in 1980 with a degree in history. Caldwell enjoys writing, music, history, reading, and spending time with his Jack Russell Terrier, Chip. This is his second book and first novel. His first book, Days and Nights in Parisienne Heights, came out several years ago.
The Leading Man is a 298-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-453-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-leading-man/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-leading-man/
