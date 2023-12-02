New Bern, NC Author Publishes Autobiography
December 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Journey of One Tortoise, a new book by Michael E. Black, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On March 19th, 2020 the world is locking down to deal with the Covid 19 pandemic, and Joe The Journey of One Tortoise is an autobiography. Let me take you on Journey from my days as a young man in Florida to my time in the Marines living in Japan to now residing in Eastern North Carolina. With great humility and awareness, I realize how blessed my life has been, and like just about everyone, it has not been without many struggles along the way. The purpose of this book is simple; I thought my Journey was worth sharing, and I know it will resonate with many, inspire, and maybe even motivate you to share your life's Journey. I started thinking about writing this book around late 2018 and put words on paper in late 2020. As we all know, COVID-19 wreaked havoc in our world; too many passed away, so take a pause and give thanks that you are still among the living. I reflected greatly on this time in our world and how it's changed many things. A little bit about me, I am originally from Tampa, Florida, and I will always be a Floridian at heart. I am a Christian, Husband, father, and Marine veteran. I live in New Bern, North Carolina, with my lovely wife Camille and our brown pit bull (Sheba). I enjoy reading, church, friends, and on occasion playing chess. In our fast-paced world, so many seem focused on titles. Let me tell you, you are so much more than the few titles you are fortunate to hold. I challenge you to be inspiring, an encourager, loving, and please, just be yourself.
The Journey of One Tortoise is a 84-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-573-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-journey-of-one-tortoise/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-journey-of-one-tortoise/
Contact Information
