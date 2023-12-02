Adelante Recovery Center Achieves CARF Accreditation
Adelante Recovery Center, a renowned inpatient addiction treatment facility, is proud to announce its achievement of CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) accreditation. This recognition is a testament to Adelante Recovery Center's unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of care and service in addiction treatment.
"Our CARF accreditation signifies our dedication to a journey of continuous improvement and client-focused care. It's not just a badge of honor but a representation of our promise to provide exceptional care, validated by a rigorous, independent evaluation," states Bill Balbirnie, Director of Adelante Recovery Center.
Why CARF Accreditation Matters
Achieving CARF accreditation reflects a facility's commitment to quality and effectiveness in health and human services. For clients and families seeking addiction treatment, this accreditation offers an assurance of trust and excellence in the services provided at Adelante Recovery Center.
The Rigorous Journey to Accreditation
Achieving CARF accreditation involves a comprehensive review, including an in-depth onsite survey. This process examines all aspects of the facility's operations, from client care to management and fiscal responsibility. It's a testament to Adelante Recovery Center's commitment to upholding the highest standards of care and operational excellence.
CARF Standards: Upholding Excellence in Care
CARF standards are developed by an international team of treatment professionals and consumers. They focus on dignity, respect, and the individual rights of those served. By meeting these standards, Adelante Recovery Center demonstrates its dedication to providing a treatment environment that respects each client's unique journey and encourages an active role in their recovery process.
A Commitment to Continued Excellence
Adelante Recovery Center views its CARF accreditation not as a final goal but as an important milestone in its ongoing pursuit of excellence and improvement in addiction treatment services.
For further information about Adelante Recovery Center's CARF Accreditation, please contact an Adelante outreach specialist (949) 427-9099 or visit the following links:
Adelante's CARF Certification: https://adelanterecovery.com/licenses-and-accreditations/carf/
CARF Official Website: https://carf.org/
About Adelante Recovery Center
Adelante Recovery Center is a leading inpatient addiction treatment facility committed to providing the highest quality of care and service in addiction recovery. With its recent CARF accreditation, Adelante continues to be at the forefront of delivering effective, compassionate, and individualized treatment to those in need.
