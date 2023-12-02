Griddly Kids Kits S.T.E.A.M.-ing Into The Holidays
December 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsWith eight different kits in its JUST ADD line of Science + Art kits, Griddly, Inc. is full S.T.E.A.M. ahead into the holiday season.
For the past few years, Griddly Inc. has been slowly adding more and more ingredients to its JUST ADD branded line of science + art activity kits. The multi-award-winning S.T.E.A.M. (Science Technology Engineering Art Math) Kit line now boasts eight different cool and interesting kits that contain 8-20 different experiments per kit.
"All you have to do is 'JUST ADD' the missing ingredient. We've provided everything else you need," Reisa Schwartzman, President of Griddly, said.
The latest, Just Add Soap joins the branded series of kits, that already "adds" Milk, Glue, Sun, Egg, Sugar, Baking Soda, and Fruits & Veggies.
Just Add Soap, recommended for ages 8+, is a fun kit that has the underlying study of elasticity and geometry. The bubbly STEAM kit will slip in an increased interest from any budding scientist and artist. Using the new kit, children learn about the geometry of bubbles, density of liquids and chemical reactions while they enjoy over 20 different sparkling fresh new experiments and activities, that can be done over and over again.
Recently, Griddly established a Griddly Kids division which separates its new toy products from the board games and activity kits of Griddly Games.
About Griddly: We are the creators, manufacturers and marketers of original toys, games and activity kits that are designed for the entire "grid" of people. Our mission is to inspire creativity, imagination, out-of-the-box learning, healthy living and lively interaction through the fun of toys, games and activities. Our multi-award-winning line of STEAM (Science. Technology. Engineering. Art. Math) activity kits and STEM games continues to "Just Add" more and more new "ingredients" that cultivate natural curiosities and memorable experiences. Our new Griddly Kids toy division, led by BobBee, a versatile water toy, assumes all of the same great characteristics of Griddly eco, education, and imaginative products. All of the Griddly products inspire and engage people in a lifetime of play and learning about themselves and their limitless capabilities. The company, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, was founded in 2007 by Reisa Schwartzman, a mother of three boys, who took it upon herself to deliver wholesome family fun that multiple ages could enjoy at once. To discover more about Griddly Games, visit www.griddlygames.com and www.griddlykids.ca and interact with the company on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
Griddly Kids
2032926280
Contact Us
