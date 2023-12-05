Sparrows Point, MD Author Publishes Current Events Book
December 05, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Blind Side of Racism, a new book by Gina B., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Blind Side of Racism uncovers truths about racist societies that are unidentified and unacknowledged in many discussions about racial discrimination, so we may learn how not to characterize individuals because of their race.
About the Author
Gina B. is a native of Baltimore, Maryland. Her family is the most important thing to her.
The Blind Side of Racism is a 102-page hardbound with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-288-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-blind-side-of-racism/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-blind-side-of-racism/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us