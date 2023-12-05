San Francisco, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 05, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Don't Want To Be Me Today, a new book by Christopher M Nelson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What happens when you don't want to be yourself? I Don't Want To Be Me Today is about a child who explores with their imagination all the amazing things that they can be, both fantastical and real, ultimately discovering that they can be whatever they want to be.
Featuring a non-gendered main character, I Don't Want To Be Me Today allows all children to use their imagination to explore their full potential, reminding us that every child should feel like they have a world of possibilities ahead of them. With a little imagination, nothing is out of reach.
About the Author
Christopher M Nelson is a gay man, married and living in San Francisco. He is a man of faith who enjoys performing, photography, and exploring the outdoors. He works with youth, who are exploring the world of theatre arts. Christopher believes the world is full of infinite possibility if you are willing to have faith, not fear.
I Don't Want To Be Me Today is a 38-page hardbound with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-176-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-dont-want-to-be-me-today/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-dont-want-to-be-me-today/
