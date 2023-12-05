New Brighton, MN Author Publishes Science Fiction Book
December 05, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHas Anyone Seen My Doppelgänger?, a new book by T. Joseph Dwornicki, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When an unidentified flying object crashes into a small town, strange events start to occur. Friends Jenny, James, Gary, and Miles are determined to solve the mystery and help their town return to normal.
Along the way, the gang befriends Ralph, a benevolent alien stranded on planet earth with the ability to turn into anyone's doppelganger. The gang agrees to harbor Ralph in secret if he agrees to take on their appearances and get them out of dreaded activities. Between four misfits, a homesick alien with a broken spaceship, and a town full of overly suspicious grownups, what could possibly go wrong?
About the Author
T. Joseph Dwornicki is recently widowed at the age of 69. The fourth of eight children, he was born in Omaha, Nebraska. Dwornicki attended private school until the eight grade before transferring to public school. Afterwards, he attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha and received his BS in Education.
Dwornicki enjoys antiques, old cars, dancing, classical music, and just chilling out. He has two daughters, one grandson, and one granddaughter.
Has Anyone Seen My Doppelgänger? is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-637-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/has-anyone-seen-my-doppelganger/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/has-anyone-seen-my-doppelganger/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us