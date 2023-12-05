Marion, KS Author Publishes Leadership Reference Book
December 05, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Velvet Glove of Leadership in the 2020s: Leadership Principles That Don't Change in a Changing World, a new book by Dennis E. Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Velvet Glove of Leadership in the 2020s: Leadership Principles That Don't Change in a Changing World is a handy reference for many of the key "arts" and "sciences" of leadership. The pace of change may be faster than ever and the challenges of a post pandemic world difficult to navigate, but there are principals that remain relevant to good leadership. Topics like communication and listening may be even more important in a world of Zoom meetings with fewer face to face opportunities to build relationships with senior leaders and subordinates alike. Even those with a long history in leadership will find useful information about the situations emerging leaders encounter on a daily basis.
About the Author
Dennis E. Smith has held a variety of leadership positions including a regional construction company with 85 employees, a nuclear capable field artillery battalion of 500 soldiers, and as a national director of facilities in a Fortune 500 company for over 100 hospitals nationwide. Smith also worked as an adjunct professor at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas.
The Velvet Glove of Leadership in the 2020s: Leadership Principles That Don't Change in a Changing World is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-152-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-velvet-glove-of-leadership-in-the-2020s-leadership-principles-that-dont-change-in-a-changing-world/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-velvet-glove-of-leadership-in-the-2020s-leadership-principles-that-dont-change-in-a-changing-world/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us