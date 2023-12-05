Energy at its best: German battery pioneer CustomCells unveils new brand identity
December 05, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsItzehoe / Tübingen, December 5, 2023 – Premium battery manufacturer CustomCells has sharpened its brand positioning, launched a fresh corporate design, and introduced its new brand slogan, "Energy at its best". The comprehensive rebranding includes an overhaul of its corporate identity, sonic branding, and trade fair presence, as well as a new logo, typography, colors, and website. The revised brand identity marks the beginning of a new era for CustomCells, and underlines the modern, future-focused, and global orientation of the company, which was founded in 2012 as a spin-off of Germany's Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft.
CustomCells represents "Energy at its best", in the form of customer-centric and sustainable premium battery technology. This guarantee of quality is now expressed through a newly developed brand identity. The new logo, imagery, wordmark, colors, website, corporate sound, company values, and social media have been defined, revised, and relaunched over a three-month period. The German battery pioneer is now introducing this new brand identity to the public.
"In the process of sharpening our brand positioning over the last few months, we have not only refined our strategy, but also redesigned our corporate identity. Our new brand identity reflects the dynamic and continuous development of our company, from an ambitious start-up to a globally operating player, and makes the new stance and positioning of our brand visible. With this new identity, we are preparing our company for future demands and positioning CustomCells as a global, responsible, premium brand," says Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO of CustomCells.
New corporate design, new website, new company building
The new CustomCells logo symbolizes the company's new corporate identity, presenting itself simply and elegantly in black and white. The inner circle, divided into two halves, not only represents the two 'Cs' in the company name, but also evokes associations with a battery and a power button – a symbol of progress and battery-powered mobility on the road, in the air, or on water. This minimalist but expressive design embodies CustomCells' ambition to continue shaping the energy storage industry with pioneering solutions. In terms of color, CustomCells will rely on a palette of white, black, anthracite, and gray, with a specially developed electric yellow as an accent color.
The new CustomCells website serves as a digital business card for customers, partners, talents, and the interested public. It provides detailed insights into CustomCells' offering and company profile, as well as its holistic responsibility for people and the planet. CustomCells' social media channels have also been revised based on the new corporate design. On Instagram, the company will focus on storytelling using the Solar Punk method, known from the gaming sector, to tell of a green, positive, and emission-free future.
Industrialization and growth strategy
With strategic site expansions in Itzehoe and Tübingen, CustomCells is consistently pursuing its growth strategy. With the expansion of the Itzehoe site in northern Germany, the company has further strengthened its research and development capabilities. In November, employees also began moving into the new, innovative building, erected using timber frame construction and equipped with photovoltaics and intelligent energy management. Simultaneously, CustomCells is expanding the series production of cells for the aviation sector in Tübingen.
CustomCells is powering the global energy transition for a better future
CustomCells innovates and industrializes customer-centric, premium battery technology, creating a completely new premium segment in the international battery cell market. As a technology and innovation leader in the field of premium battery technology, the company is continuously setting new standards. Today, CustomCells is a recognized premium partner of major automotive manufacturers and is significantly driving the electrification of the aviation sector with its solutions. With partners and clients, CustomCells is enabling completely new and sustainable forms of mobility.
Agency network supports CustomCells
The Hamburg-based communications agency Faktor 3, which has been the lead agency for CustomCells in PR, social media, and integrated communication since 2022, is responsible for the new brand identity. INTEGR8 (corporate website) and BLUT (sonic branding) complement CustomCells' agency network in the extensive rebranding process.
Contact Information
Contact CustomCells
CustomCells Holding GmbH
+49 4821-133 92 00
Contact Us
Contact CustomCells
CustomCells Holding GmbH
+49 4821-133 92 00
Contact Us