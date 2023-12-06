Port Leyden, NY Author Publishes True Crime Novel
December 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Worst Nightmare… A Mother's Quest for Justice, a new book by Pamela J. Ward, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Worst Nightmare…A Mother's Quest for Justice details the real life experience of one mother, Pamela J. Ward, regarding the death of her only son in a horrific accident, how she lived through the grieving process, and later attempted to hold NASCAR fame, Tony Stewart responsible through a civil suit, to get the only justice she could. This heart-wrenching read is filled with every event that happened during the civil suit and the emotional toll it took on her entire family. For Ward, releasing the facts about the case was important, so everyone could discover the truth for themselves. Her tale holds the heart-breaking truth behind experiencing the loss of a child, how it completely impacts your life, and how one's quest and need for justice to hold the person accountable can ultimately consume and devastate your whole life.
My Worst Nightmare…: A Mother's Quest for Justice is a 990-page paperback with a retail price of $48.00 (eBook $43.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-384-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-worst-nightmare-a-mothers-quest-for-justice/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-worst-nightmare-a-mothers-quest-for-justice/
