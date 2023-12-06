Buffalo, NY Author Publishes Graphic Novel
December 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMetu Neter: Graphic Novel Manuscript Book 1, a new book by Ausar Kauba, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Shepsu Aba King is a 14 year old aspiring astrophysicist who is thrown into a battle for the balance of the world. What?!
When most people wake up on their birthday, it's usually to warm wishes, maybe a nice breakfast, but not Shepsu. After learning that he is the lost son of the pharaoh of Kemet. Now, a child pacifist must hone his skills and right the wrongs of his father's past. Accompanied by the goddess, Hator, and his best friend, Skylar, this is sure to be one crazy campfire story.
As above, so below.
Metu Neter: Graphic Novel Manuscript Book 1 is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-432-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/metu-neter-graphic-novel-manuscript-book-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/metu-neter-graphic-novel-manuscript-book-1/
