Fairfield, CA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
December 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNo Turning Back, a new book by Luba Kamen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In No Turning Back, Lena has a nice, stable, and normal life until one day when she learns the secrets that her husband has been hiding. When he disappears, she tries to keep her life stable with her young daughter and her controlling mother-in-law. Soon she finds herself surrounded by murder, betrayal, and legal trouble. Eventually, Lena is incarcerated through no fault of her own. Lena must learn to adapt to life in prison. Once she is finally released, she is desperate to start over and to fix her past all at the same time. She starts over in a new country with a new job and new challenges. Will she succeed in overcoming new trials and tribulations that face her? Will she fall in love again? Will she reconnect with her daughter? This inspirational and sometimes heartbreaking tale of Lena will show readers the power they can have to overcome life's toughest challenges.
About the Author
Luba Kamen was born in Harbin, China. She currently resides in California. She enjoys learning about politics, reading, and writing in her free time. She also likes to cook and collects Buddhist artifacts. Kamen is a widow with two children. She earned a degree in psychology and has her teaching credentials in special education.
No Turning Back is a 386-page hardbound with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-276-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/no-turning-back/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/no-turning-back/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us