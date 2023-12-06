Monee, IL Author Publishes Historical Fiction
December 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Treasure at Basin Pass, a new book by R. G. Lee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Come along with the crew of the Mary Morris, as they travel west from Bristol, England to California on a quest for gold in the years from 1496 to 1500. See a world untouched by western influence and meet the people that lived and prospered there for 10,000 years. Bear witness to a way of life lost to a fast-changing world, and erased along with most of its people, from the face of the world forever. Discover knowledge of medicine, law, and civics, lost with the people who practiced it, and in the end a treasure of gold.
A fun easy read by new author R. G. Lee that's hard to put down.
The Treasure at Basin Pass is a 242-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7075-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-treasure-at-basin-pass/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-treasure-at-basin-pass/
