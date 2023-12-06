Manheim, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNorth American Animal ABC's, a new book by Chelsea Kirby, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Alligators, ocelots, and zig zag salamanders–oh my! North American Animal ABC's uses vibrant illustrations of some of the amazing creatures found in North America to teach children their ABCs.
About the Author
Chelsea Kirby likes to paint, draw, and grow plants with her four-year-old.
North American Animal ABC's is a 58-page hardbound with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-152-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/north-american-animal-abcs/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/north-american-animal-abcs/
