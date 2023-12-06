Maple Grove, MN Author Publishes Short Story Collection
December 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCaring for Creatures, a new book by Mary Jean Brooks, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Mary Jean started writing short stories and poems at ten years old. She was part of a large, loving family, who all learned to care for and lean on one another while living on a farm for a year. These mostly true stories will make you laugh and cry, as will the creatures they shared and cared for including family, friends, pets, and other animals. Enjoy reading these stories with your children and grandchildren.
About the Author
Mary Jean Brooks has journaled her life for over 45 years. Her journal is her walk and talk with God. Sharing struggles has helped her through many difficulties. At this time, she is fighting stage four metastatic breast cancer. Mary worked in elementary schools for over 35 years and has shared her stories with hundreds of children.
Mary Jean has three children, Matt, Brad, and Becky, with her husband, Larry, all of whom are the loves of her life. She has five grandchildren, Miranda, Madeline, William, Jacob, and Brooklyn. Mary Jean dedicates this book to her parents, Fred and Ruth Kuss, who encouraged her.
Caring for Creatures is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-394-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/caring-for-creatures/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/caring-for-creatures/
