Dover, PA Author Publishes Epic Poem
December 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHeidi Jo, a new book by Robert Shunk, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Heidi Jo is an epic poem about the Irish immigrant experience, centered upon its unforgettable titular character, a lass who brings "a touch of light" into the world "that ne'er so shined before." Within these pages Robert Shunk beautifully evokes the trials and tribulations, the heartache and the hope, of Heidi Jo's life and times.
Heidi Jo is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-005-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/heidi-jo/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/heidi-jo/
