Local Louisville Dumpster Rental Company, Moon Mini Dumpsters, to Have Winter Special Featuring Free Delivery, Free Pick-Up, and Discounted Rental Rates
December 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsTo celebrate the season, Moon Mini Dumpsters – a local commercial and residential roll-off dumpster rental service – is offering a Winter Special on their dumpster rentals in Louisville, KY. This special offer includes free dumpster delivery, free dumpster pick-up, and an additional $20 off the regular rental rate for a total savings of $40 on all 1-7 day rentals. Moon offers the widest range of eco-friendly roll off dumpster sizes in the Louisville market, including:
Moon Dumpsters also offers 30 and 40 cubic yard dumpsters for commercial use. Customers are encouraged to call the local Louisville office for competitive pricing on these larger roll off dumpster sizes.
Affordable Winter Dumpster Rentals in Louisville
According to Bob Jones, General Manager of Moon Mini Dumpsters, the Winter Special comes at a time when homeowners have a variety of needs, including:
For 6, 9, 12, and 16 cubic yard dumpsters, the special includes an allowance for 2 tons of material. For the 20-cubic yard size, the weight allowance is 3 tons of material. After that, there is a $3.25 charge per 100 lbs. over the allowed amount. While most general waste materials are accepted, the dumpster rentals may not be used for disposing of dirt, rock, gravel, hazardous materials, tires, or liquids, including paint. If the dumpster is needed for more than 7 days, there is a $10/day rental fee that applies.
Moon Mini Dumpsters suggests that customers place their orders at least 2 to 3 days prior to their required delivery date. Pricing can be obtained and orders can be placed by visiting the company's website, www.moondumpsters.com or by calling the Louisville office at 502-772-2821.
About Moon Mini Dumpsters:
Moon Mini Dumpsters has provided affordable dumpster rental services in Louisville and its surrounding areas since 2010. Bob Jones attributes the company's success to following one important business practice: "We do what we say we are going to do." Over the past 13 years, Moon has grown into the most trusted waste disposal solution in the Louisville market.
"Moon Dumpsters has fine-tuned our temporary roll-off services to help customers streamline their various winter projects. We focus on meeting the specific needs of each customer," he says. "Our seasonal specials offer affordability, making quality dumpster rentals accessible to all, and competitive pricing, which ensures that our customers get the best value for their dollar."
Jones states that, "Our professional team at Moon always operates with customer satisfaction in mind. From the time the order is placed until the final pick-up of the driveway dumpster, we strive to make the entire process convenient for our customers."
Moon Mini Dumpsters says that one of its most unique benefits is its diverse fleet of delivery trucks, which offer a unique advantage with a range of sizes tailored to fit various needs. This is especially true for their smaller trucks, which are designed to navigate tight spaces, such as driveways and alleyways, and ensure that Moon Mini Dumpsters can efficiently place dumpsters exactly where needed, even in locations with limited access. They take great pride in providing a specialized service that competitors cannot match. To further prioritize customer satisfaction, all Moon dumpsters are placed securely on boards during delivery. This extra step ensures that the metal wheels of the dumpsters never come in direct contact with the driveway surface, guaranteeing the integrity of the customer's property throughout the entire rental process.
"When you choose Moon Dumpsters, you're not just renting a dumpster; you're gaining direct access to our experienced and professional team," Bob Jones says when asked about their motto, 'Ask for the Moon, and Get It.' "We answer all calls promptly and provide personalized assistance every time. Customer satisfaction is our top priority!"
Contact:
Phone Number: 502-772-2821
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Friday 8am-5pm
Physical Address:
2021 Dubourg Ave
Louisville, KY 40216
Website:
www.moondumpsters.com
Facebook | Contact Form
