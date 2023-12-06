Owego, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
December 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBrick & Marty: A French bulldog and His best friend, a new book by Deborah Knowlton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Brick & Marty is a heartwarming tale about friendship and loyalty. Brick, a lively French bulldog, and his stuffed animal, Marty, are inseparable. But when Marty goes missing during a trip to the pet store, Brick panics. How will he ever find Marty?
The unbreakable bond between a pet and their human can bring a sense of endless joy and comfort. Brick & Marty not only teaches children about this beautiful bond, but also how humans can keep their pets safe through the technology of microchipping.
About the Author
Deborah Knowlton breeds French bulldogs in the small town of Owego, New York. One of her many favorite dogs, Brick, was born in August 2019. His bubbly personality spills over as he bounces like a bunny in excitement when he meets new people. Brick is the father of many French bulldog puppies who also exhibit Brick's fun-loving personality. Not only is Brick an important part of Knowlton's breeding program, he is a wonderful addition to Knowlton's home and community. Contact Deborah Knowlton about her bulldogs at bijoufrenchbulldogs@gmail.com.
Brick & Marty: A French bulldog and His best friend is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-262-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/brick-marty-a-french-bulldog-and-his-best-friend/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/brick-marty-a-french-bulldog-and-his-best-friend/
