Hemet, CA Author Publishes Book about Aging
December 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove Letter to the Young'uns, a new book by Shirley M. Hearne-Clark, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love Letter to the Young'uns is about aging, specifically the author's aging process. While it's addressed to young adults, it is equally applicable to seniors. Hearne-Clark provides insight into the view of her particular generation, "Baby Boomers," for whom the concept of consumerism was created. Using a combination of Scripture and humor, Hearne-Clark shows that aging and eventually death are not something to fear, but a natural process to be cherished.
About the Author
Shirley M. Hearne-Clark is a licensed and ordained minister with a bachelor's in Christian Study, with an emphasis on Bible Studies, and a master's in Mental Health with an emphasis on grief and bereavement. Her hobbies include singing and writing. She is especially interested in social injustice in regard to all kinds of diverse people. Her family is at the heart of all that she does, as there is nothing without family.
Love Letter to the Young'uns is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-013-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/love-letter-to-the-younguns-be-prepared/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/love-letter-to-the-younguns-be-prepared/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
