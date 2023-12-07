Canadian Author Publishes Autobiography
Barry World is the story of a young man growing up with mental illness and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. There is a certain stigma of living with and sharing this disorder with people. Every aspect of Barry Thomas's life has been affected by this disorder, and it is with hope that, after reading his story, people will be more understanding of what mental illness is.
About the Author
Barry F. Thomas loves painting and singing. He also loves animals and spending time with his two beautiful pups.
Barry's family plays a very big part in his life. His mom has been his biggest supporter all his life. She is truly important to him.
Barry World is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-026-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/barry-world/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/barry-world/
