Dearborn Heights, MI Author Publishes Fiction Novel
December 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRed Flags, a new book by Mariaelena, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Red Flags was written to raise awareness on mental health, addiction, and multiple forms of abuse. Follow the journey of independent and strong Antoinette as she follows her heart into not one, but two toxic relationships. Each path shows her different red flags that she chooses to ignore for the high of love and passion. One destroys her while the other heals her - both destructive, but one is genuinely evil while the other suffers his own battles and demons.
Red Flags is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-054-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/red-flags/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/red-flags/
