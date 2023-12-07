Ledbetter, KY Author Publishes Memoir
December 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSmiles and Tears from Bizzell Bluff, a new book by Thomas E. Barnett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From a very early age, Thomas E. Barnett and his sister were taught the value of hard work, family, and caring for your neighbors. Living as a young person in the '60s and '70s in the Midwest wasn't easy, but it was always filled with love, laughter, and a sense of community. In his memoir, Barnett shares the peaceful moments of growing up, from Christmas mornings to picking strawberries in the summers, and the realization he has now as an adult of just how hard his parents worked to provide a joyful life for himself and his sister. By recording his own upbringing, we are given a glimpse into the past, and a time capsule for future generations to connect with those who came before.
About the Author
Thomas E. Barnett was born and raised on a farm in Livingston County, Kentucky, with a vision of rolling hills and valleys, a place called Bizzell Bluff. He lived three miles from the nearest town, called Burna, a small agricultural community where everyone looked out for one another. He attended Livingston County High School from 1973 to 1977.
Smiles and Tears from Bizzell Bluff is a 336-page hardbound with a retail price of $92.00 (eBook $87.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-081-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/smiles-and-tears-from-bizzell-bluff/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/smiles-and-tears-from-bizzell-bluff/
