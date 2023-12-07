Simpsonville, SC Author Publishes Poetry Collection
December 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThings to Say in the Dark, a new book by Miriam Moss, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Things to Say in the Dark is a blisteringly honest exploration of what it feels like to love and lose people. Miriam Moss's prose sings with profound truths about intimacy, heartbreak, and eventual recovery. Each poem is both a love story and a funeral hymn, celebrating romantic familiarity while also mourning its inevitable loss. Moss deftly weaves striking imagery with extremely personal details, forming each poem into a magnificent tapestry the reader won't soon forget.
About the Author
Miriam Moss was born and raised in South Carolina. Aside from poetry, Moss enjoys the arts in any form, including chorus, theater, and drawing.
Things to Say in the Dark is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-388-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/things-to-say-in-the-dark/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/things-to-say-in-the-dark/
