Seattle, WA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
December 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment Newswhy do you haiku?, a new book by Shannon M. Wallace, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
why do you haiku? is an original collection of haiku poems–an unrhymed, Japanese lyrical poetry style, consisting of three lines containing syllables of 5, 7, 5. This collection displays colorful backgrounds for the reader's absorption into essence and context. Reflective, thoughtful, and whimsical feelings are drawn out of this creative read.
The illustrations in why do you haiku? are comprised of fabric pieces and objects to complement the poetry and accentuate the Haiku spirit.The book is unique in nature and in presentation. The targeted audiences range from ages 10 to 100. The book offers scholastic insights and also pleasurable fiction.
About the Author
Shannon M. Wallace was born in Bethesda, MD, raised in Wichita, KS, and eventually journeyed to Seattle, WA, where she has been living for the past 33 years. She has one grown son who lives in Los Angeles, CA, and she currently lives with her roommate Stella, a tabby cat who allows Wallace in the house.
In the early 1990's; made several attempts of writing short stories, long stories, plays, etc. It wasn't until 2018 when a friend challenged her to write a Haiku; struggling at the concept of what a Haiku means or represents took a while. Once she embraced the haiku style, she couldn't stop thinking in Haiku rhythms; after accumulated lots of bits of paper and scribbled notes, she decided to compile them into a book.
why do you haiku? is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-105-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/why-do-you-haiku/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/why-do-you-haiku/
