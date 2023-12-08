Wyandanch, NY Author Publishes Religious Tale
December 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Epistle of James: The Believer and His God: Navigating the Christian Life, a new book by Tamia Jill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Epistle of James shows how the Book of James is still very relevant to modern Christian life. As revealed within the epistle, more insight is given into how to best live a godly life.
About the Author
Tamia Jill loves to read the Word of God. Her other passions include traveling, watching movies, and playing games with her family, but writing is her favorite thing to do. She loves to write and believes she was born to write. Tamia Jill feels blessed to have finally written her first book and is excited to write more.
The Epistle of James: The Believer and His God: Navigating the Christian Life is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-522-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-epistle-of-james-the-believer-and-his-god-navigating-the-christian-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-epistle-of-james-the-believer-and-his-god-navigating-the-christian-life/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us