Cranbury, NJ Author Publishes Memoir
December 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHere, There and Everywhere, a new book by Richard Moody, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Richard Moody's previous book - Flying through Life - From Fighter Pilot to Peace Activist - explores his conversion from Naval Pilot to Peace Activist and Quaker. This book is a Potpourri of his experiences and travels around the world as an explorer and volunteer in the name of Peace.
Here, There and Everywhere is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-389-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at
http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/
