Berea, OH Author Publishes Fiction Diary
December 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA TALE THAT NEEDS TO BE TOLD: DIARY OF A WAYWARD CASEWORKER, a new book by Lorraine J. Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
a fictional diary of the bureaucratic, outrageous, infuriating, hilarious work situations in the Welfare Department. The characters, clients, coworkers, and bosses tend to be bizarre, endearing, or irritating-rather like the TV series OFFICE, but stranger. It also touches on the futility of some bureaucratic innovations.
About the Author
Lorraine J. Smith is retired. She completed college late in life with a master's in sociology and almost a second major in fine arts. She considers herself a painter, although has not done so lately. She is part of a local community band. She likes to garden and loves traveling. She has a son and granddaughter.
Photo taken 2018 during a trip where I stayed at Tree House in the Amazon. I was at a village when it started pouring and I was waiting out the rain when the villager handed me a baby tree sloth that he had rescued from the river.
I was thrilled.
A TALE THAT NEEDS TO BE TOLD: DIARY OF A WAYWARD CASEWORKER is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-399-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-tale-that-needs-to-be-told-diary-of-a-wayward-caseworker/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-tale-that-needs-to-be-told-diary-of-a-wayward-caseworker/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us