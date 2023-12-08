Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Children's Book
December 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCalico Zebra, a new book by Julie Bray, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Zack the Zebra is tired of having stripes like all the other zebras, and he wants to have spots instead!
Zack turns to his spotted friends – Gina the Giraffe, Pete the Python, Dawn the Dalmation, and Oliver the Owl – in hopes of gaining spots like them. Calico Zebra teaches children that we don't need to change ourselves on the outside to be unique and valued.
About the Author
Besides writing, Julie Bray enjoys spending time with her daughter. She spent time in the United States Air Force and was in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
Calico Zebra is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-353-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/calico-zebra/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/calico-zebra/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us