Kiln, MS Author Publishes Action Novel
December 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKel, a new book by Diandra Daulton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kel is living her normal life when one day, out of the blue, she is kidnapped by a former lover and held captive in an attempt to break her spirit. He is a Phae and wants to destroy all human life. She is rescued by her best friend and lover and together they manage to escape in time to prepare for the war that threatens to end human existence. Kel is about the importance of love and protecting those closest to you. With relatable characters and a thrilling story, Kel shows that it is love that makes your life whole.
About the Author
Diandra Daulton is 32 years old. She spent ten years in the navy reserve and has worked as a contractor for the government. She loves being outdoors and big, open spaces. Daulton has horses in Colorado, where she is from, but she currently lives in Mississippi with her husband and stepson as well as chickens, ducks, and two small dogs. She has enjoyed writing her entire life and Kel was a story that over time turned into a full book. It is an accurate reflection of the things she holds most dear: friends, family, and her animal family.
Kel is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardbound $31.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-061-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/kel-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/kel-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us