Athens, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
December 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEveryone Is Special: It is ok to be different., a new book by Aubry Harper, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Everyone is Special is a heartwarming story about celebrating our differences because everyone is special, no matter how different you are. From a limb difference to different eye color, we are all special.
About the Author
Aubry Harper is seven years old and wanted to write a story explaining how everyone is special no matter how different you are. She only has fingers on her left hand and wants to show others that no matter how different you are, you can do anything you put your mind to.
Everyone Is Special: It is ok to be different. is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardbound $33.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 9798889254911. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/everyone-is-special-it-is-ok-to-be-different-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/everyone-is-special-it-is-ok-to-be-different-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
